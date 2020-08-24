Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

