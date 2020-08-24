Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,210,767 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.73. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

