Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.