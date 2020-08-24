Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

