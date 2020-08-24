Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anthem by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,946. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

