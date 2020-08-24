Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,637 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.16. 188,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

