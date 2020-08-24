Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 69,799 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 183.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 450.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. 10,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

