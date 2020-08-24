Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

ABT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,349. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

