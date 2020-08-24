Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 37,506 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.02. 42,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,007. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.