Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,290 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.04. 28,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

