Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 30.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 56.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

