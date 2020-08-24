Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.55 and its 200-day moving average is $380.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $479.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

