ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $83,640.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -522.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.21. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

