Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $200.67 and last traded at $198.02, with a volume of 2354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

