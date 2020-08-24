Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.11 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $13.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $38.09 million to $73.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.