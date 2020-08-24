Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.11 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $13.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $38.09 million to $73.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

