Ocean Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.19 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $196.71 million and $9.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

