Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

