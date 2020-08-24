NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $510.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $405.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $471.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $507.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.99. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $512.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

