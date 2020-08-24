NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.73. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

