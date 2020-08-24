NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 20,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,666. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

