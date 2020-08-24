NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 20,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,666. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
