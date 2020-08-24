NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

