NorthRock Partners LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. 108,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

