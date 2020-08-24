NorthRock Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,549. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

