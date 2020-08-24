NorthRock Partners LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.98. 68,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

