Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Short Interest Update

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,344,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,126,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,290,173 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,172,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 805,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 510,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NE opened at $0.21 on Monday. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

