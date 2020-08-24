New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

SNR opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.60. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

