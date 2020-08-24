Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $439,620.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,294,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,588 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 315,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.21 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

