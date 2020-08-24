Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) recently:
- 8/22/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/20/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 8/18/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 8/13/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 8/6/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 7/15/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/15/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 7/8/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 7/4/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
- 6/25/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
NLTX traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,695. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -4.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.
