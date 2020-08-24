National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.