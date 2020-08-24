National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.70.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$67.01 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.61. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

