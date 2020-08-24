Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

