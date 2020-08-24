Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Aegis reissued a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.28.

