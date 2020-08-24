Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $517,299.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043398 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,639,897 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.