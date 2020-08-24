MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $201,857.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and Cryptology. In the last week, MVL has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $201,857.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.34 or 0.05586632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX, UEX, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

