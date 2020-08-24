Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut M&G from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

