Morgan Stanley Raises Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $14.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PE. TD Securities raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 2,659,906 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.