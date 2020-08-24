Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Ian Fier Sells 1,808 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Ian Fier sold 24,969 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $817,984.44.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ian Fier sold 33,504 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,088,209.92.

On Monday, July 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65.

On Friday, June 12th, Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,644 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after acquiring an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

