MKM Partners Raises BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $33.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,802.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

