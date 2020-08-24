Mixin (XIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $178.50 or 0.01517475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $92.43 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,835 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

