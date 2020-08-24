Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,736 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,612. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

