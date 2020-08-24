Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Sells $1,650,150.30 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $959.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $980.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $891.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.39.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.