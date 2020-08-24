Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Sells $1,650,150.30 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $959.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $980.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $891.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.39.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
