Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Metlife by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Metlife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
