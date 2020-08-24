Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Metlife by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

