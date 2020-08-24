MetaMorph Market Capitalization Reaches $164,430.42 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $164,430.42 and approximately $51,928.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.34 or 0.05586632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

