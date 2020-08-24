Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $12.32 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

