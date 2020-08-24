Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. 53,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

