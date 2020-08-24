Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $84.55. 170,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

