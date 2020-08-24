Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Sells 6,000 Shares

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,202.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,073.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

