Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.