Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
