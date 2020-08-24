Matic Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.06 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Matic Network has a market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Matic Network token can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,769,577,920 tokens.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

