Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $212.65. 8,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.56. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

